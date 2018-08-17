Menu
€45,000 in cash and jewellery stolen from Limassol flat

August 17, 2018 at 11:55am
Burglars in Limassol have stolen cash and jewellery worth more than €45,000 from an apartment in Limassol’s Yermasoyia area which they accessed from the balcony, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The complaint was made by the Russian owner who told police the break in occurred between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

The burglars entered the apartment building through the main entrance, went to the roof and from there accessed the apartment from the balcony.

They stole a safe with documents, cash and jewellery worth €39,500 as well as a watch worth €6000 which was on the bedside table.

