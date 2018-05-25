€100 million Cyta investment for high-speed network

Cyta has announced its long-awaited decision to invest in modern electronic communications with an extensive high-speed fiber optic network, which will significantly enhance Cyprus’s digital capabilities.
The network wil be be developed in two stages, the first and main one will be completed within ten years with an investment of €100 milllion. In addition, the copper network in rural Cyprus will be upgraded. CYTA’s target for rural areas is to able to provide each house with a good service with speeds reaching at least 100 Mbps. The fiber optic network will offer speeds of around 1 Gbps with the possibility of reaching ten times this speed if needed.
The fiber optic network has been designed to cover the connectivity needs of upcoming 5G networks.