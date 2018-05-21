Dust levels in atmosphere increased today

Dust particles in the atmosphere have, once again, exceeded normal levels today. The Department of Labour Inspection has warned the public, and, especially those most vulnerable, to avoid outdoor activities.

Check out the announcement in its entirety below:

‘The Department of Labour Inspection of the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance, announces that today, 21st of May 2018 at 08:00 the hourly concentration of respirable particles in ambient air with diameter less than 10 micrometers (PM10), were between the maximum value of 90 μg/m3 and minimum value of 52 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter). Consequently it is expected that the average 24hour concentration will exceed the corresponding limit value of 50 μg/m3 as defined by the relative legislation. Yesterday, Sunday, 20th of May 2018, the average 24hour concentration of respirable particles was between 18 and 36 μg/m3 depending on the location.

Because of the small size of the respirable particles and their negative effect on human health, the public and especially the vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and patients) are advised to avoid outdoor activities and exercising in open spaces during this event.

Also, it is required that the employers take the appropriate measures (organizational or technical) after assessing the risks that their employees are facing while working in open spaces. Moreover, it is recommended that the workers in open spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations is available online through the dedicated website maintained by DLI at http://www.airquality.dli.mlsi.gov.cy, and also through the free application “Air Quality Cyprus” on the Google Play and iOS App Store.’