Dry branches at Nicosia’s Academy Park a ‘fire hazard’, warn citizens

Piles of dry branches abandoned after trees were cut down in the Pedagodical Academy Park in Nicosia pose a fire risk, groups of citizens have warned.

In an urgent letter to the Forestry Department, they said that at various locations in the park, there were piles of dry branches and vegetation.

“Because of the hot temperatures we consider these specific locations may pose a fire hazard,” they said and asked that the department deal with the issue as a matter of urgency.

The letter was signed by the Academy Park Initiative, Environmental Bridges, the Environmental and Animal Protection Society of the University of Cyprus and the Save the Academy and Athalassa Forests Society.