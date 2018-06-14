Drug victim from Limassol loses life

A teenager rushed to hospital in a comatose condition on Monday evening died on Thursday, one day before his 18th birthday. He had been fighting for his life at the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital.

The young man from Moutayaka had suffered a cardiac arrest after taking drugs and was taken to Limassol hospital and from there to Nicosia hospital. Two Syrians, aged 28 and 39, were arrested and have been remanded in custody in relation to the case.

Limassol’s drug squad had searched a cafeteria in Trachoni where they arrested a 28 year old Syrian believed to have supplied the drugs. Police also arrested the manager of the cafeteria, a 39 year old Syrian, against whom an arrest warrant was already pending for drug related offences.

