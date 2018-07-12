Menu
Local

Update: Driver killed by own truck; 2nd person unhurt

July 12, 2018 at 3:06pm
By July 12, 2018 No Comments

A 56 year old truck driver, Demetris Zenonos,  was killed in Limassol around 1.00 pm on Thursday when he was hit by his own vehicle.

The accident occurred in the Kapsalos area.

The Cyprus News Agency said the victim had gone to the house of a friend to check whether the small truck could fit in the  parking ramp leading to the basement warehouse. As he was trying to park in reverse, the vehicle got ‘stuck’. He bent down  underneath to check what was wrong,

Under conditions which are being investigated, the vehicle shifted backwards, crushing him underneath.

The Cyprus News Agency said that a second person who was behind the truck managed to move out of the way in time.

Zenonos was taken to Limassol Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 12, 2018

Update: Ayios Athanasios fire partially contained

bouli
Local
July 12, 2018

Tourist given suspended jail sentence for indecent assault

bouli
Local
July 12, 2018

Cyprus has third most seaside hotels among Med islands

bouli