Driver jailed for fatal collision that killed 5 year old girl

A driver involved in a fatal collision which led to the death of a five year old girl on the Ayia Napa – Larnaca motorway on June 25 was on Friday jailed for two and half years.

The 35 year old Bulgarian had pleaded guilty to a fatal collision which led to the death of the child. Penchev Milen Stefanov’s car rammed into the back of double cabin truck carrying a family of five. The family’s car skidded and overturned, killing Maria Christina Demetriou 5 and injuring her mother and two brothers.

He pleaded guilty before Larnaca District Court on July 2 to four charges of manslaughter through reckless or dangerous actions, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs in a way which impaired his ability to drive safely and driving without road tax.

He was also charged with driving without a driving licence — since his Bulgarian driving licence had expired in 2014 — and driving without third party insurance.

He told the court that he was in a confused state at the time of the accident because he had missed his exit to go to the psychiatric clinic where he was receiving treatment.