Menu
Local

Driver jailed for fatal collision that killed 5 year old girl

July 20, 2018 at 12:01pm
By July 20, 2018 No Comments

A driver involved in a fatal collision which led to the death of a five year old girl on the Ayia Napa – Larnaca motorway on June 25 was on Friday jailed for two and half years.

The 35 year old Bulgarian had pleaded guilty to a fatal collision which led to the death of the child. Penchev Milen Stefanov’s car rammed into the back of double cabin truck carrying a family of five. The family’s car skidded and overturned, killing Maria Christina Demetriou 5 and injuring her  mother and two brothers.

He pleaded guilty before Larnaca District Court on July 2 to four charges of manslaughter through reckless or dangerous actions, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of  drugs in a way which impaired his ability to drive safely and driving without road tax.

He was also charged with driving without a driving licence  — since his Bulgarian driving licence had expired in 2014 — and driving without third party insurance.

He told the court that he was in a confused state at the time of the accident because he had missed his exit to go to the psychiatric clinic where he was receiving treatment.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 20, 2018

Capsized boat salvaged from Xylofagou bay (video)

bouli
Local
July 20, 2018

Postal services seeking postmen/office managers for Tersefanou, Timi

bouli
Local
July 20, 2018

Turkey almost ready for natural gas drilling

leontidou