Driver in road fatality of 5 year old girl to be sentenced on July 20

A 35 year old Bulgarian who pleaded guilty to a fatal collision which led to the death of a five year old girl on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road on 25 June will be sentenced on July 20.

Penchev Milen Stefanov’s car rammed into the back of double cabin truck carrying a family of five. The family’s car skidded and overturned, killing Maria Christina Demetriou 5 and injuring her mother and two brothers.

He pleaded guilty before Larnaca District Court on July 2 to four charges of manslaughter through reckless or dangerous actions, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs in a way which impaired his ability to drive safely and driving without road tax.

On Tuesday, and after police communication with Bulgaria, he was also charged with driving without a driving licence — since his Bulgarian driving licence had expired in 2014 — and driving without third party insurance.

The driver had told police that he fell asleep at the wheel. He tested positive for narcotic substances. The court ordered he remain in custody at Nicosia Central Prison until July 20 when sentence will be passed.

