Driver in Larnaca fatality says was ‘under medication and fell asleep at wheel’

The driver involved in Monday’s fatal collision which led to the death of a five year old girl has told police that he is under medication and that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Philelenews reported that the claims emerged during his remand hearing in Larnaca district court on Tuesday and are being investigated by police. It said that the 34 year old driver who is from Bulgaria had said he was taking mental health medication.

The car he was driving slammed into the back of a pickup truck carrying a family of five resulting in the death of a five year old girl and the injury of her parents and brothers.

Police have said that he tested negative to alcohol but positive to a narcotest.

He faces possible charges of reckless driving and abandoning the scene of an accident. His car was found, badly damaged, 350 metres from the accident.

The five year old girl was the second road fatality within a few hours and prompted the chief of police to call an urgent meeting at police headquarters on Tuesday with all traffic departments from all districts to discuss what can be done.

