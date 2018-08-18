Driver caught over limit, without licence or insurance

A 54 year old driver with a suspended driving licence was caught driving five times over the limit, without insurance or road tax following a minor accident near Lakatamia on Friday night.

There were no injuries.

Police said the 54 year old had backed out of plot of land on to a main road and into a parked car. He was tested for alcohol, with an initial reading of 126 mg%ml and a final reading of 117 mg%ml — five times over the 22 mg%ml limit.

Police the found the 54 year old had had his driving licence suspended, that he had no insurance while the car’s road tax had expired.