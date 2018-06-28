Menu
Local

Driver caught over alcohol limit with 4 kids in car without seatbelts

June 28, 2018 at 3:58pm
Larnaca police on Thursday morning caught a 35 year old Greek Cypriot driving under the influence of alcohol and with four children in the car, none of whom were wearing seat belts.

Larnaca traffic police head Harris Hadjiyiasemis said that Cypriot drivers continued to flout road safety regulations, failing to protect both themselves and their families. He spoke only two days after two fatal accidents in Larnaca and Limassol which led to the death of a five year old girl and a father of two, neither of whom were wearing seat belts.

He said that the car was stopped at 10 am on Larnaca’s Griva Digheni Avenue. The driver was found to be over the permitted alcohol limit. He had his four young children in the car, none of whom were wearing seat belts nor was the car fitted with child seats.

He was reported for the offences and social welfare services notified.

More police on roads to curb traffic accidents

