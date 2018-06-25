Double murder: Tzionis’ brother granted legal aid

The Nicosia Criminal Court on Monday approved a request for legal aid submitted by Lefteris Solomou who has pleaded not guilty to the double murder of a school teacher and his wife at their Strovolos home last April.
Solomou is the half brother of Loizos Tzionis who has already pleaded guilty to the murder of school teacher Yiorgios Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59.
The couple was found dead in a pool of blood in their home on 18 April in a case that has shocked public opinion. Their teenage son was locked in a cupboard but managed to free himself and run to the neighbours for help. He was unharmed.
The other three defendants — Solomou, Sarah Siams and Marios Hadjixenophontos all pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including murder, on 13 June.
On Monday the Nicosia Criminal Court, having considered the report from the social welfare department ruled Solomou’s request for legal aid as justified and approved it. The prosecution did not object.
The trial is set to start on October 29. All the accused remain in police custody.
Read more