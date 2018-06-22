Domestic worker jailed for stealing money for ill mum

Nicosia District Court on Thursday jailed a foreign domestic worker for stealing €12,600 from her employer to send to her ailing mother.

The 45 year old woman was working for an elderly man, but as he has been in hospital, she found occasional work with another employer whose house she cleaned once a week. About six months after she started work at her new employers they discovered the sum of money was missing from a box they had in a cupboard.

When they told the woman, she admitted to the theft and handed over to police documents showing the sums she had been sending home.

Her only request from the court before it passed sentence was that she be allowed to remain in Cyprus once she has served her time so that she can work and send money to her mother.