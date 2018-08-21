Dirty bathing waters trouble Limassolians

Throughout the summer, Limassol swimmers have been complaining about the coastal area at Limassol’s port anchorage: foam, bad smells and solid waste close to the shore and on the beach have upset locals who have reported the issue to competent authorities several times, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.

The issue is under investigation by the Municipality of Limassol and other authorities but it has so far been impossible to locate the source of the pollution. Theories abound, especially in regard to the presence of foam which has been attributed to detergents from ships within the Limassol anchorage or waste from yachts or passing ships. Others attribute the pollution to fish farming in the area.

The Municipality of Limassol is reportedly taking measures to stop those who may be illegally throwing liquid and solid waste into the sea. VTS Vasiliko Terminal Services LTD – VSS EPE Environmental Protection Services has been awarded a contract for the period May to September to monitor and combat sea pollution in the area of the Limassol bay. The company’s vessels, as well as those of the Limassol municipality and the Department of Fisheries carry out daily inspections.

In addition, inspectors from the Deputy Ministry of Shipping are sent to examine the waste management systems of commercial ships within the anchorage. The inspectors also conduct investigations during the arrival and departures of ships used for tourist trips.