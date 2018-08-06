Menu
Dhekelia desalination plant repaired, water supply back to normal in 24 hours

August 6, 2018 at 8:57pm
A  problem at Dhekelia desalination plant has been repaired  but it will take 24 hours for water supply to municipalities and communities in the free Famagusta area to be fully restored, the Cyprus News Agency said on Monday

Paralimni Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said that the problem had arisen on Sunday night, leading to a significant reduction in supply of water — from 40,000 cubic metres a day to 25,000.

He said the problem was fixed around 8.00 pm on Monday, however it will take 24 hours for supply to be back to normal.

Pyrillis thanked the Water Development Department for moving quickly to resolve the problem, noting that there was increased demand for water because of the summer.

“Priority was given to the tourist areas which were not affected by  reduced supply,” he said, receiving the 13,000 to 14,000 cubic metres  they require a day.

Earlier the Water Development Department urged consumers in the free Famagusta area to save water because  of reduced supply as a result of the problem at the desalination plant.

