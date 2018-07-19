Deputy shipping ministry to probe boating accident

The deputy ministry for shipping said on Thursday that it had appointed a ship inspector to investigate a boating accident which led to the death of 58 year old woman off Xylophagou on Wednesday.
It said that the ship inspector will work with all those involved in the search and rescue operation in the Red Cliffs area — the joint search and rescue centre, the coastguard and British Bases police, as well as with the four people who survived the sinking of the small pleasure boat.
It also urged all users of pleasure boats and passengers to comply with all necessary safety measures.