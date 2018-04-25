Menu
Local

Deputy police chief latest remarks on Strovolos’ couple murder case

April 25, 2018 at 7:37pm
By April 25, 2018 No Comments

Referring to the latest developments on the Strovolos’ couple murder, the Deputy police chief, Kypros Michaelides, said that the Police conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and, therefore, he is confident that the case will eventually be solved.

While attending the counter-terrorism project TRITON in Limassol, Michaelides said that the Police have gotten a number of leads that have gone in a number of directions regarding the murder case. The Deputy police chief reiterated that the investigators’ team has been strengthened and that Police is working methodically and responsibly, in order to shed light on the case.

However, the Deputy police chief declined to comment on the spreading rumours about the blood evidence allegedly found on the pyjama of the 15-old son of the couple.

At the same time, the Minister of Justice and Public Order, Ionas Nicolaou, outlined that the murder case should be treated in a way that confidentiality and discretion are not undermined.

Read More: No motive, no weapon and no suspects

 

You May Also Like

Local
April 25, 2018

Significant progress made towards Ayia Napa Marina development  

pavlou
Local
April 25, 2018

A 33-year-old man under arrest regarding Strovolos’ couple murder

pavlou
Local
April 25, 2018

Strovolos’ murder case: Matsakis conducted a post-mortem

pavlou