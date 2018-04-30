Democratic Rally (DISI) list of candidates revealed

A candidate selection procedure occurs within the Democratic Rally (DISI) for the filling of certain positions of the Political Bureau.

More specifically, the candidate procedure for the post of GODISY President, as well as for other 20 positions of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Rally was completed today, Monday 30th of April. Regarding the the position of GODISI’s President, only one nomination was submitted, by Ourania Schiza, who was therefore elected without an opponent for the seat.

Regarding the other 20 positions of DISI Political Bureau, 39 nominations were submitted. In the case of candidates Yerou Kyriakos and Constantinos Letympiotis, both of them were elected Members of the DISY Political Bureau without opponents for their seats, the first for DISI Kyrenia District Organization of and the second of DISY Paphos District Organization. The rest 37 candidates will pursue among the rest 18 positions of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Rally. The election process is set to be completed on Saturday, 12th of May 2018.

We reveal the candidates ‘list below:

1 Adoni Savvas

2 Alambritis Prodromos

3 Argyrou Argyris

4 Aristotelous Apostolos

5 Valianti Vivi

6 Vassiliou Feidia Maria

7 Yiasoumi Nicolas

8 Danou Athenoula

9 Demosthenous Rena

10 Theodosiou Akis

11 Iasonos Antwnia

12 Iordanou Onisiphoros

13 Ioakeim Kyriakos

14 Ioakeim Socrates

15 Iosif Andreas

16 Karamanides Kleanthis

17 Karas Christos

18 Kassoulides Annoula

19 Kosma Anna

20 Kyriakidou Lenia

21 Loizou Andreas

22 Meleties Christakis

23 Michael Loizos

24 Mountoukos Constantinos

25 Pallis Christos

26 Patera Giorgoula

27 Pavlou (Laoutari) Soteris

28 Sourmeli Stella

29 Stylianou Aleka

30 Tasouri Anastasia

31 Tsokkos Thanassis

32 Ttaouxi Andreas

33 Frangkou Socrates

34 Hadjiyiangou Loukas

35 Hadjistyllis Andreas

36 Hadjihannas Iosif

37 Psaras Kyriakos