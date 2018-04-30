Democratic Rally (DISI) list of candidates revealed

A candidate selection procedure occurs within the Democratic Rally (DISI) for the filling of certain positions of the Political Bureau.
More specifically, the candidate procedure for the post of GODISY President, as well as for other 20 positions of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Rally was completed today, Monday 30th of April. Regarding the the position of GODISI’s President, only one nomination was submitted, by Ourania Schiza, who was therefore elected without an opponent for the seat.
Regarding the other 20 positions of DISI Political Bureau, 39 nominations were submitted. In the case of candidates Yerou Kyriakos and Constantinos Letympiotis, both of them were elected Members of the DISY Political Bureau without opponents for their seats, the first for DISI Kyrenia District Organization of and the second of DISY Paphos District Organization. The rest 37 candidates will pursue among the rest 18 positions of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Rally. The election process is set to be completed on Saturday, 12th of May 2018.
We reveal the candidates ‘list below:
1 Adoni Savvas
2 Alambritis Prodromos
3 Argyrou Argyris
4 Aristotelous Apostolos
5 Valianti Vivi
6 Vassiliou Feidia Maria
7 Yiasoumi Nicolas
8 Danou Athenoula
9 Demosthenous Rena
10 Theodosiou Akis
11 Iasonos Antwnia
12 Iordanou Onisiphoros
13 Ioakeim Kyriakos
14 Ioakeim Socrates
15 Iosif Andreas
16 Karamanides Kleanthis
17 Karas Christos
18 Kassoulides Annoula
19 Kosma Anna
20 Kyriakidou Lenia
21 Loizou Andreas
22 Meleties Christakis
23 Michael Loizos
24 Mountoukos Constantinos
25 Pallis Christos
26 Patera Giorgoula
27 Pavlou (Laoutari) Soteris
28 Sourmeli Stella
29 Stylianou Aleka
30 Tasouri Anastasia
31 Tsokkos Thanassis
32 Ttaouxi Andreas
33 Frangkou Socrates
34 Hadjiyiangou Loukas
35 Hadjistyllis Andreas
36 Hadjihannas Iosif
37 Psaras Kyriakos