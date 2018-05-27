Menu
Local

Cyprus wants to be part of space development, Minister says at ESA’s ‘Act In Space’ competition

May 27, 2018 at 10:40am
By May 27, 2018 No Comments

Cyprus wants to be part of the space development and benefit from the space systems that are today essential for the wellbeing and security of the European citizens, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Vassiliki Anastasiadou said on Saturday.

The Minister was addressing the local European Space Agency`s space start-ups competition `Act In Space` that is taking place in Cyprus for the first time. The organiser of the competition is the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO).

Read more

Uber and NASA pen flying taxi probe pact

Source: CNA

You May Also Like

Local
May 27, 2018

President Anastasiades commenting on State’s involvement in Coop-bank issues

pavlou
Local
May 27, 2018

Cyprus to resettle ten families of Syrian refugees in 2018, IOM Head in Nicosia tells CNA

nicolaides
Local
May 27, 2018

Nicolas Papadopoulos envisages a decisive role for DIKO on the political stage of Cyprus

pavlou