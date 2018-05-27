Cyprus wants to be part of space development, Minister says at ESA’s ‘Act In Space’ competition

Cyprus wants to be part of the space development and benefit from the space systems that are today essential for the wellbeing and security of the European citizens, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Vassiliki Anastasiadou said on Saturday.

The Minister was addressing the local European Space Agency`s space start-ups competition `Act In Space` that is taking place in Cyprus for the first time. The organiser of the competition is the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO).

Source: CNA