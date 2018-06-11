Cyprus takes part in the Biennial Posidonia 2018 international shipping exhibition

Cyprus participated in the biennial International Shipping Exhibition “Posidonia” in Athens,one of the biggest of its kind in the world, with its own pavilion.

There were almost 2,000 exhibitors and over 20,000 visitors from around the globe at the “Posidonia 2018” which took place between 4-8 June 2018.

An official press release said Cyprus participated with its own pavilion, together with distinguished guests and professionals covering the whole spectrum of the Cyprus Shipping industry. The Deputy Ministry of Shipping (DMS) was the coordinator of the Cyprus national pavilion, while the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency co-exhibitors.

A dedicated team of Deputy Ministry officials was present throughout the week to provide information and guidance. The pavilion offered information on the Cyprus maritime cluster, including the holistic support and services offered by the DMS, registration of ships under the Cyprus flag, the Cyprus Tonnage Tax System and the complete range of advantages Cyprus has to offer.

On the occasion of the exhibition, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping, Natasa Pilides, held a reception on Tuesday 5 June in Athens.

Cyprus’ participation was dynamic and upgraded, as the presence of the Deputy Minister of Shipping indicated the active support of the government in the shipping sector, the press release noted.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Pilides met with European Commissioner for Mobility and Transport, Violeta Bulc as well as with other officials.

