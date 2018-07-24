Update: Cyprus sends firemen, trucks to help fight Greece fires, offers more

Cyprus on Tuesday sent 45 fire fighters, four first responders and two fire trucks to Greece to help fight the massive fires near Athens while Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said Nicosia was ready to send more if necessary. Another 19 are set to travel to Greece later today.

The fire fighters and two fire trucks took off from Larnaca around 10.00 am.

Head of the Cyprus fire service Marcos Trangolas told CyBC on Tuesday morning that a Greek military airplane had come to Cyprus to pick up the Cypriot team.

He said the team was made up of 20 fire fighters from the fire service, 20 from the forestry department and 20 volunteer fire fighters from civil defence. They will be accompanied by four first responders for safety reasons, he added.

On Monday evening, at the request of President Nicos Anastasiades, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou contacted the Greek government to express Cyprus’ readiness to send help.

On Tuesday, Nicolaou said on twitter the Republic of Cyprus was ready to send more help to combat the deadly blaze in Greece. He said that Cyprus was ready to send another two fire trucks and additional personnel.

