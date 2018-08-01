Menu
Local

Cyprus scouts collecting school material for children affected by Greece’s fire

August 1, 2018 at 1:39pm
By August 1, 2018 No Comments

Cyprus scouts will supply children in the fire afflicted areas of Attica with school equipment before the start of the new school year.

They said that they will will collect basic school items such as bags, calculators, pencil cases etc for affected children.

The collection will be completed within August so that the material can reach the children before the start of the school year.

It said that coupons will be issued for the five scout troops that had been camping in the area and though safely evacuated had lost all their camping equipment.

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 1, 2018

Police looking for two men in connection to Limassol burglary

bouli
Local
August 1, 2018

Akrotiri Peninsula, one of the most beautiful natural areas of Cyprus under pressure from development

praxia
Local
August 1, 2018

Nicosia raises law suits against Turkish Cypriot journalists with OSCE, EU 

bouli