Cyprus scouts collecting school material for children affected by Greece’s fire

Cyprus scouts will supply children in the fire afflicted areas of Attica with school equipment before the start of the new school year.

They said that they will will collect basic school items such as bags, calculators, pencil cases etc for affected children.

The collection will be completed within August so that the material can reach the children before the start of the school year.

It said that coupons will be issued for the five scout troops that had been camping in the area and though safely evacuated had lost all their camping equipment.