Cyprus recycles 352 tons of batteries

June 8, 2018 at 2:43pm
By the end of 2017, AFIS had distributed 4000 special recycling bins and recycled some 20 million batteries — weighing 352 tons.

The non-profit organisation AFIS  set up specially for this purpose, has also invested €1,213,800 in communication campaigns to highlight the importance of recycling in protecting public health and the environment.

Its target is to recycle 45% of all batteries distributed on the Cyprus market. This is  line with the state’s national target for the recycling of household batteries.

AFIS, which this year marks its ninth year of operation this year, is the only licensed management system for the recovery and treatment of household batteries. It was set up by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and battery importers  in compliance with EU laws. It currently numbers 203 members.

 

