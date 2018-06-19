Cyprus ranks seventh in world in terms of civilian firearms per capita

A Small Arms Survey estimates that one in three Cypriots has a civilian firearm, ranking the country seventh among the 25 top ranked countries and territories in the world.

The survey puts the United States firmly on the top of the table with 120.5 firearms per 100 residents, corresponding to more than one firearm per US resident. Americans, who represent 4% of the world’s population possess 46% of the world’s civilian firearms.

Yemen ranked second with 52.8 per 100 residents and Montenegro and Serbia shared third place with 39.1. Then came Canada and Uruguay with 34.7.

The Small Arms Survey’s civilian ownership estimates emphasize data gathered from multiple sources. These are systematically integrated to generate the total estimate for each country. The available data sources include published official documents and research studies on countries and regions, official responses to questionnaires from the Small Arms Survey, public opinion surveys, news reports, and private correspondence with experts.

The report notes that with much of civilian ownership concealed or hard to identify, gun ownership numbers can only approximate reality.

Using data from several different sources, at the end of 2017 there were approximately 857 million civilian-held firearms in the world’s 230 countries and territories. Civilian firearms registration data was available for 133 countries and territories. Survey results were used to help establish total gun civilian holdings in 56 countries.

The new figure is 32 per cent higher than the previous estimate from 2006, when the Small Arms Survey estimated there were approximately 650 million civilian-held firearms. Virtually all countries show higher numbers, although national ownership rates vary widely, reflecting factors such as national legislation, a country’s gun culture, historical and other factors. While some of the increase reflects improved data and research methods, much is due to actual growth of civilian ownership.

