Cyprus qualified for Eurovision Grand Final in Portugal

The first Semi-final has just finished in Portugal Altice Arena and Cyprus, with Eleni Foureira’s amazing ‘Fuego’ performance qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday!

19 songs competed for the 10 tickets to the Grand Final on Saturday, 12th of May 2018, at the Lisbon Arena. The qualifiers will be decided by 50/50 public televoting and professional jury votes. The second semi-final on Thursday 10 May 2018 will decide the remaining 10 qualifiers for the Grand Final.

Cyprus is the new favourite to win the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, overtaking Israel’s Netta Barzilai who has been the favourite to win so far. The odds, however, have drifted and Barzilai is now 3/1 for the win at Saturday night’s Eurovision Song Contest final.

It is to be noted that Greece did not qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final.

The happy 10 qualified for the Grand Final on Saturday:

Cyprus

Israel

Czech Republic

Estonia

Bulgaria

Finland

Lithuania

Ireland

Albania

Austria