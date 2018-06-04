Cyprus Pride 2018 (photos)

Cyprus’ Eurovision star Eleni Foureira joined celebrations for Sunday’s Cyprus Pride 2018 at the Nicosia Municipal Garden, held for the fifth consecutive year. Participants got together at 15:00 and a crowd of people joined the march that started at 17:30. A big party followed, culminating a week long festival. The event was supported by politicians and artists.
