Cyprus Pride 2018 (photos)

June 4, 2018 at 10:44am
Cyprus’ Eurovision star Eleni Foureira joined celebrations for Sunday’s Cyprus Pride 2018 at the Nicosia Municipal Garden, held for the fifth consecutive year. Participants got together at 15:00 and a crowd of people joined the march that started at 17:30. A big party followed, culminating a week long festival. The event was supported by politicians and artists.

https://www.facebook.com/costis.con/videos/10155907650883052/

 

 

#makethechange #cypruspride18 #cypruspride2018

Publiée par Efi Xanthou sur dimanche 3 juin 2018

 

