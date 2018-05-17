Cyprus Police to increase raids in an effort to combat crime

Cyprus police proceeded to multiple raids covering the main districts of the island, in an effort to combat organized crime. More specifically, in Nicosia, on Wednesday (between 8 pm – 8pm), police investigated houses, premises and vehicles belonging to seven people. During the investigation procedure, a shotgun was found at the house of a 46-year-old man, which was reportedly stolen from Nicosia on the 16th of February 2014. The 46-year-old was arrested and detained due to facilitate the investigation process.

In Limassol, a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a case of illegal possession of property, as well as regarding offences related to sensitive personal data and non-licensed possession of weapon. A 48-year-old man was also sought by the Police in connection with an antiquities looting network.

Police also carried out three further investigation procedures in Larnaca, between 10pm on Wednesday, 16th of May 2018, and 00:30pm on Thursday, 17th of May 2018. Police detected a small amount of cannabis at the house of a 32-year-old man. The 32-year old man as well as a 31-year-old woman were arrested and then detained, regarding the case. Furthermore, police arrested a 30-year-old man in Larnaca, who has also been suspended due to possession of illegal items, such as a collapsible bat.

Two men were sought by the Police in Paphos, 30 and 20 respectively, for possessing and transferring explosives.

It is to be noted that throughout the day, Cyprus police carried out a total of 55 vehicle inspections and 60 person investigations, in the fight of organized crime.