Cyprus Pharmacies highly concerned over medicines purchased from the occupied areas

May 15, 2018 at 7:42pm
May 15, 2018

Cyprus Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (CAPC) raises concern over the purchase of medicinal products from the north Cyprus.

More specifically, CAPC warns patients who use to buy medicines from the occupied areas about the potential harmful effects on their health, urging them to be more careful.

According to Cyprus Association of Pharmaceutical Companies, there are still no official reports indicating that pharmacies in the north are complying with the EU standards set for the proper storage and maintenance of the medicinal products.

Additionally, CAPC calls on patients to wonder about the abnormally low prices of the purchased products, especially as regards to the authenticity of the medicines.

 

