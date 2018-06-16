Cyprus National Health Scheme in race to meet deadlines

Procedures for the Cyprus National Health Scheme (Gesy) are being stepped up just one year after the passing of a bill on its implementation.
Deadlines are pressing as the Health Insurance Organisation is set to launch the final phase of the scheme’s implementation in autumn.
The target is for the first phase of the NHS to become operational in one year.
The Health Insurance Organisation has made public two proposed set of regulations for public consultation which government the remuneration of doctors and other staff working for the NHS and their cooperation with the HIO.