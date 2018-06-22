Cyprus MPs to attend the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Athens

Cyprus Parliamentarians depart on Monday for Athens to attend the 25th Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy ( IAO) between 26-27 June.
The Cyprus delegation comprises MPs Angelos Votsis,Costas Constantinou, Evanthia Savva and Elias Myrianthous.
President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos will open the meeting in a ceremony which will take place at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens. A photo exhibition on the Resurrection of Christ will also be on display at the Museum.
Participants will follow debates on the main issues that the Assembly faces as well on the finances and future activities of the IAO.