Menu
Local

Cyprus, Malta, Greece want EU red tape cut to boost shipping

May 18, 2018 at 5:16pm
By May 18, 2018 No Comments

The shipping ministers of Cyprus, Malta and Greece say they want the European Union to cut red tape holding back growth in the sector, which they say provides 2.1 million jobs and 142 billion euros ($168 billion) to Europe’s economy.

Greece’s shipping minister, Panagiotis Kouroumplis, says the 28-member bloc needs to look at ways of making the sector more competitive by getting rid of bureaucratic obstacles.

Malta’s transport minister, Ian Borg, says work is underway to look at EU directives that compound the administrative burden on issues including the mutual recognition of seafarers’ qualifications.

Cypriot Deputy Minister for Shipping Natasa Pilides said the three officials discussed practical ways of boosting cooperation and tackling issues like pollution.

The officials were speaking Friday following a Cyprus-hosted meeting.

Read more

Source: AP

You May Also Like

Local
May 18, 2018

Temperature expected to rise to 38 degrees this weekend

leontidou
Local
May 18, 2018

There would be no Cyprus problem if Turkey had not violated international law, diplomat says in UN debate

leontidou
Local
May 18, 2018

Limassol: 18-year-old motorcycle driver dies in new lethal accident

leontidou