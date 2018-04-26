Cyprus issue, bilateral relations and EU on agenda of Foreign Minister’s visit to Moscow

The bilateral relations between Cyprus and Russia, the Cyprus issue, relations between the EU and Russia, and regional issues, will be discussed during a meeting in Moscow between Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The working visit is taking place at the invitation of Lavrov.

Christodoulides will be departing on Thursday afternoon for Moscow and will be returning to Cyprus on April 27.

