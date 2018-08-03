Cyprus hunters form political party

The Movement of United Hunters of Cyprus has sent an application to the central election service to register their newly established political party, the Cyprus News Agency said on Friday.

It said that the letter was sent on Thursday with the founders of the new party calling on all hunters to join.

“The days of divide and rule are over, we are all hunters, whatever game we may hunt,” they said in an announcement.

The new movement — which has the Goddess Artemis as a symbol — will be circulating registration forms in the next few days, starting with Limassol district.

It called on all hunters to become actively involved in order to “pre-empt the destruction of hunting.”