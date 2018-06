The joint air and sea rescue exercise, Salamis-02/18 was held off the sea of Cyprus on Thursday morning with the participation of police helicopters and the Greek frigate Navarino.

The exercise was coordinated by Cyprus’ Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in coordination with the Greek naval command.

The scenario was of a nautical accident in open seas on ships and platforms active in Cyprus’ EEZ. This was the third such exercise so far this year.