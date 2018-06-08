Cyprus Fire Department sounds warning after spate of fires

Two fires broke out in the afternoon on Friday, June 8 2018, in Agios Silas area in Limassol, while at the same time, another fire was raging in Sotira area, also in the Limassol region.
According to Fire department spokesman, Andreas Kettis, the one of two fires damaged factory equipment; therefore, authorities are investigating the probability of an arson attack.
On its part, Cyprus Fire Department strives to raise awareness, especially due to the fires that broke out earlier today in Limassol. More specifically, the Fire Department is urging the public to be extremely careful, by avoiding actions that could possibly cause a fire, such as:
- cigarette disposal
- scorching
- burning of waste
- outdoor cooking (by using portable grills)
- use of scintillating tools
- parking on dry grass
For more information, please visit the Fire Department’s website: www. fs.gov.cy