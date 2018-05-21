Cyprus Broadcasting Authority to pay a €10.000 fine over unfair commercial practices

The Consumer Protection Service imposed on Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (RIK) a fine of €10,000 for unfair commercial practices, regarding the promotion of a cruise which is organized by the broadcasting corporation.

More specifically, the consumer protection service targeted the advertisement of a cruise organized by RIK over misleading information provided regarding the cruise prices. According to the consumer protection service, RIK was pronouncing false special prices exclusively for its audience, if they wanted to attend the cruise which was set to take place from 28/08/2017 until 01/09/2017.

The investigation procedure has been carried out in response to a complaint made by the Audit Office on the 8th of August 2017.