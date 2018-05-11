Cyprus’ appearance in tomorrow’s Eurovision song contest

After the two Eurovision semifinals the order of appearance of the competing courties has been announced!
Out of the 26 countries, Cyprus will appear at the 25th place, second-to-last before Italy.
Saturday’s final will take place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena and will be shown at 10 PM on CYBC!
The running order of Saturday’s Grand Final
01. Ukraine
02. Spain
03. Slovenia
04. Lithuania
05. Austria
06. Estonia
07. Norway
08. Portugal
— break position
09. United Kingdom
10. Serbia
11. Germany
12. Albania
13. France
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Australia
— break position
17. Finland
18. Bulgaria
19. Moldova
20. Sweden
21. Hungary
22. Israel
23. The Netherlands
24. Ireland
25. Cyprus
26. Italy
