Cyprus and Seychelles to examine areas for further cooperation 

Cyprus and the Seychelles have agreed to further examine various sectors for cooperation, and also agreed, during the 4th Session of the Intergovernmental Seychelles-Cyprus Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, to hold the 5th Session in Cyprus, at a date to be agreed on by both parties.
According to a press release, in a joint statement of the Session, held on July 3 and 4, the two sides agreed to look into areas such as commerce, investments, agriculture, education, environment, blue economy, youth, culture, tourism, health, information technology, communications, ports, and air transport.
In the framework of the Session, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure, held a meeting with the Cypriot delegation, during which the close ties and mutual interests and values of the two countries were reaffirmed.