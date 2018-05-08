Menu
Cyprus and Greece compete in Eurovision song contest semi final in Lisbon, Portugal

May 8, 2018 at 8:27am
Cyprus and Greece will be competing Tuesday evening at the Eurovision song contest first semi final to take place in Lisbon, Portugal. Both countries hope to secure a place in the grand final of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest set for Saturday.

Cyprus is competing with Greek singer Eleni Foureira and the song `Fuego` and will appear 19th. Yianna Terzi and the song `Oneiro mou-My dream` will represent Greece to appear in the 14th   place.

The second semi final is set for Thursday. Tonight, a total of 19 countries will take to the stage in Lisbon in the first semi final: Azerbaijan, Iceland, Albania, Belgium, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, F.Y.R. Macedonia, Croatia, Austria, Greece, Finland, Armenia, Switzerland, Ireland and Cyprus. Only ten will qualify for Saturday`s Grand Final.

