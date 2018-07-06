Cyprus and Egypt share a common vision for East Med says Foreign Minister

Cyprus and Egypt share the same geography and a common vision for the Eastern Mediterranean, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulides in his remarks on the occasion of the National Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt marking the 66th Anniversary of the Revolution of July 23rd 1952.

As he pointed out during an event by the Egyptian Embassy in Cyprus “geography is destiny in this part of the world”.

“Egypt is a pillar of stability, a beacon of moderation and a key partner in the fight against terrorism in our volatile region. Its role and constructive efforts to resolve the conflicts and address the challenges of our region is crucial and highly appreciated”, he added.

He also said that strengthening the bilateral, but also EU- Egypt cooperation could contribute to regional peace, security, stability and prosperity, which was the common goal.

“This goal of contributing to regional peace and security and developing synergies is further advanced and highlighted through the successful and ever growing trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Egypt and Greece”, he stressed. He added that the trilateral mechanism was the first to be established in 2014 and has been the forum for five Summits and many trilateral meetings.

“Much has been achieved in numerous fields and we look forward to further expanding our cooperation through this important mechanism”, he noted.

Christodoulides also referred to the frequent exchange of bilateral visits at the highest level, including President Sisi’s visit in November 2017 in Cyprus.

He also mentioned that in April, President Anastasiades, together with the President of the Hellenic Republic, travelled to Alexandria to participate with President Sisi in the event «Nostos- The Return», involving Greek and Cypriot Egyptians, which showcased the historic close links of our diaspora with Egypt.

At the same time he expressed his appreciation of the principled position of Egypt in support of the efforts to reach a just, viable and comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem.

In her speech the Ambassador of Egypt to Cyprus Mai Taha Khalil said that the relationship between Egypt and Cyprus was at an all-time high.

“Since my arrival to Cyprus last November, we witnessed countless visits and events; on top of them was the visit of H.E. President Abdulfattah Elssisi. The first official bilateral visit of an Egyptian president to Cyprus since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between both countries”, she said.

She also referred to a recent visit by the Minister of immigration and Egyptian Expats who came to discuss NOSTOS II—back to the roots initiative, “which I believe holds great potential for strengthening people to people interactions”.

She also extended her sincere appreciation to Minister Christodoulides for his visit to Cairo last April as he was the first European Minister of foreign affairs to visit Egypt after the reelection of President Sissi for a new term.

The Ambassador reiterated that Egypt fully supports the government of Cyprus with regard to the Cyprus question and assured that Egypt will spare no effort to assist Cyprus in its just quest for reunifying the island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. A UN-backed Conference on Cyprus in the summer of 2017 in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, aiming to reunify the island under a federal roof, ended inconclusively.

She also assured that Egypt will spare no effort to enhance and strengthen the relations with Cyprus for the benefit of our people and for the benefit of the wider region.