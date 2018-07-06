Cyprus airports close to hitting 11 million passenger landmark

Anna.aero (Airline Network News & Analysis), one of the most popular aviation websites , recently dedicated a special feature to the Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The two airports showed rapid increase in passenger traffic in recent years, reaching 10 million passengers last year and are close to hitting the 11 million passenger landmark for 2018.

The feature, has an extensive presentation of Cyprus as a tourist destination, linking its tourist potential with the increase in air traffic. The feature also called Cyprus a “year-round island” for tourists, emphasising that winter seasons are also able to maintain growth. The feature is addressed to decision-makers, mainly airlines and major tour operators.

It is worth noting that features by Anna.aero’s writers have in the past provided an incentive for opening up new flight routes. One example is the Larnaca-Madrid route which was launched a few months ago by Cobalt Aero.

According to the feature, “Cyprus is on course to hit 11 million passengers in 2018”. It is also noted that “2017 was certainly a historical one for Hermes Airports, with Larnaca and Paphos between them greeting over 10 million passengers during a calendar year for the very first time.”