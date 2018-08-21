Cypriot tourists fourth biggest spenders on trips among EU countries

Luxembourg natives made the most expensive vacation trips (costing around €768 on average) in 2016, according to data collected by Eurostat. Malta citizens come next with trips costing around €646, then Austrians (€607), Cypriots (€489), and the Irish (€480).

The average EU citizen spent around €336 per trip. Germans spent €443, the Dutch €358 and the French €353. The last places are occupied by the Portoguese (€136), Romanians (€124) and Latvians (€107).

However, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service, travel expenditure per capita for January-December 2017 in Cyprus was around €722 compared to €741 in the previous year, showing a reduction of 2,6%. Per capita day expenditure for January-December 2017 was also down 2.6% (€76,07 compared to €78,07).

According to the results of the Travel survey, Cypriots’ made 164,376 trips abroad in July 2018, 9.8% more than in the previous year (149,716).

In July 2018 there was a rise of 9.7% in arrivals of Cypriots who had been travelling to Greece (67,195 overall compared to 61,232 in July 2017) and a 6.4% reduction of tourists returning from the UK (25,318 compared to 27,046 in the previous year). Overall, in January-July 2018, 801,536 Cypriot citizens travelled abroad.