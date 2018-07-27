Cypriot fire fighters return from Greece

Cypriot firefighters who rushed to Greece on Tuesday to assist the efforts to combat the wildfires, returned to Cyprus late on Thursday evening.
Forty five members of a team of 64 returned aboard a Greek military C-130 aircraft.
Spokesperson of the Fire Department Andreas Kettis told CNA that the aircraft also brought two fire trucks which were sent to Greece.
Ten officials from the Civil Defence and nine more firefighters flew home with private airlines.
Cyprus sent on Tuesday a team of 64 people, firefighters from the Fire Department and the Forestry Department as well as officers from the Civil Defence Department and the Ambulance Service.
The fires have killed over 80 people and injured more than 190, officials announced, while there are dozens missing.