Customers to be charged for plastic bags from Sunday July 1

From Sunday July 1, supermarkets and other shops will be required to charge consumers five cents per plastic bags who must either pay or bring their own bags to carry their shopping according to Environment Commissioner, Ioanna Panayiotou. The new bill calls for a €0.05 charge on every plastic bag, in order to comply with a European directive.

However, Panayiotou stressed that thin plastic bags such as the ones used for fruit, vegetables and meat are to be excluded from the new law.

The Environment Commissioner also said that the money collected from the purchase of each plastic bag should be placed in a special fund operated by GREENDOT and managed by the Department of the Environment to be invested in public environment information campaigns.