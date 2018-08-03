Court orders football fan to sit out team’s matches at police station

A football fan has been banned from attending his team’s matches for six months, and must instead sit them out at the police station.

The decision was taken by Nicosia District Court as authorities step up the fight against football hooligans.

The 25 year old was arrested on February 28 during a match between Omonia and Doxa at the GSP on charges of insulting a police officer and illegal possession of drugs.

Nicosia District Court fined him €950 and issued an order banning him from all Omonia games for six months. It also ordered him to present himself to a police station 30 minutes before any of his team’s matches where he must remain throughout the match and for 30 minutes after it ends.