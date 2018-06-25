Coral Bay death: Woman was screaming ‘we killed them’

Fishermen who helped pull out a woman from a car believed to have been used in a hit and run which led to the death of one Briton and the injury of another, said she was in a state of shock and shouting “we killed them, I don’t want to go to prison,” Philenews reported on Monday.

The fishermen had rushed to her rescue after the 35 year old driver of the car drove it into the sea early on Sunday morning, the site added.

Both the man and woman are in police custody.

Philenews said that second Briton who was taken to Paphos Hospital where he is reported to be out of danger told police that the car had come straight at him and his friend, with clear intent to hit them.

The suspect, who is a father of two and expecting a third child, is reported to deny the incident was deliberate, saying it was an accident.

Police are continuing their investigation with statements being taken from the scene of the incident, the fishing harbour of Ayios Yeorgios Peyia where the 35 year old suspect drove the car into the sea, and at the bar where the suspects and the victims were a little before.

A police line up will also be arranged so as to confirm the identity of the two victims, the website added.

Friends of the victim, Charlie Birch, a father of three lived in Welshpool, Wales, have been paying tribute to the victim on Facebook.

