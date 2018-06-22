Co-op clients say accounts blocked because of NPLs

Co-op clients have had their accounts blocked because of non-performing loans, Philenews reported on Friday.

It said that clients had been unable to use their credit cards as from yesterday, without having received any prior warning.

It gave the example of one woman who contacted her co-op and was told that employees there were only today informed about the blocking of accounts, including deposit accounts.

She said she had not been informed in advance but was told that she could draw the sum of her salary from her deposit account, but not the full sum, from a specific co-op branch.

She added that she had been negotiating with the bank to restructure her loan.

The co-op told the site that it was common banking practice to block deposit accounts when their owners have non-performing loans.