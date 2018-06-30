Road tax changes expected in September

Changes are on the way as regards road tax in September for all EU member states – including Cyprus – following that adoption of a new way to calculate emissions.

The new bill raises current emission charges by 15-30%, which means a change in the classification of each type of vehicle as regards road tax.

More specifically, vehicle owners who current pay €100 in road tax, will — if the new legislation is approved — have to pay €120-€140.

Ministry of Finance sources said that they agreed to changes that do not result in changes to the total amount of revenue the state regenerates from road tax.

But the ministry wants the new regime to recover any losses incurred as a result of amendments introduced in 2014 such as a €300 ceiling for larger cars with registrations prior to 2002,