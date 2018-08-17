Children’s birthday party leads to arrest for assault

A 28 year old was arrested early on Friday after a children’s birthday party ended in blows, with the man driving off only to be caught for driving under the influence.

The incident occurred in Paralimni on Thursday evening when the man went to the house of his ex-partner to see his seven year old daughter.

A party was underway at the time, celebrating the birthday of the woman’s second child.

Police said the man tried to kiss the woman. She tried to avoid him and he hit her, prompting her 50 year old father to intervene.

In a furious state, the suspect allegedly then hit the father in the face who was hospitalised in Famagusta Hospital.

A complaint was lodged with police who went looking for the man. When they eventually flagged his car down, he was found to be driving nearly four times over the legal limit — 77 mg rather than 22 — and he was arrested.

