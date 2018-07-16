Charity worker arrested on suspicion of stealing

A Europa Donna Cyprus employee from a village in the Larnaca district was arrested on Monday on suspicion of stealing about €10,000 from the NGO, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

It said that according to complaint lodged to police on July 12 by Europa Donna Cyprus, an audit had shown the 37 year old employee had stolen €10,611 from funds collected by the NGO in donations, membership fees and the sale of products in 2017 – 2018.

Acting on an arrest warrant police arrested the woman on Monday on suspicion of theft and money laundering.